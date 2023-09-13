SPRINGFIELD SOLDIER RETIRES AFTER 28 YEAR MILITARY CAREER

Sarah Mauney, wife of newly-retired Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney, of Springfield, Illinois Army National Guard State Protection Branch noncommissioned officer in charge, is presented the Certificate of Appreciation by Col. Randy Edwards, Illinois Army National Guard director of Plans, Operations, and Training, during a retirement ceremony March 24 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

