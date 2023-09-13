Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPRINGFIELD SOLDIER RETIRES AFTER 28 YEAR MILITARY CAREER [Image 1 of 3]

    SPRINGFIELD SOLDIER RETIRES AFTER 28 YEAR MILITARY CAREER

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sarah Mauney, wife of newly-retired Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney, of Springfield, Illinois Army National Guard State Protection Branch noncommissioned officer in charge, is presented the Certificate of Appreciation by Col. Randy Edwards, Illinois Army National Guard director of Plans, Operations, and Training, during a retirement ceremony March 24 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

