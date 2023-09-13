SPRINGFIELD SOLDIER RETIRES AFTER 28 YEAR MILITARY CAREER

Photo By Barbara Wilson | Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney, of Springfield, Illinois Army National Guard State...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney, of Springfield, Illinois Army National Guard State Protection Branch noncommissioned officer in charge, thanks friends and family for support during his 28 years of service in the Illinois National Guard during a retirement ceremony March 24 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois. see less | View Image Page

Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney of Springfield was honored for his 28 years of military service during a retirement ceremony March 24 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

“This is a big day for the Mauney family,” said Col. Randy Edwards, the Illinois Army National Guard director of Plans, Operations, and Training. “He will be missed.”

Edwards described Mauney as a man of few words but when he does say something, people listen.

“I would describe him as a quiet person and a powerful leader,” Edwards said. “With more than 20 years of law enforcement and force protection experience, Sgt. 1st Class Mauney knows what he’s talking about. He’s trained a lot of people in his position including the branch chief.”

Edwards said at the end of the day, the most important words he can use to describe Mauney is a big family man.

“Family is important to him,” Edwards said. “Not only his own family but the family within the branch, whether a Soldier has a new baby, an emergency at home, he’ll work with them to make sure their family is taken care of.”

Mauney enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in February 1995, serving in the Military Police for more than 20 years before joining the Illinois Army National Guard State Protection Branch and serving as the noncommissioned officer in charge. He started in the Active Guard and Reserve Program in 2005. He has held various leadership positions throughout his career including team leader, supply sergeant, readiness noncommissioned officer, and platoon sergeant.

“I am a man of few words,” Mauney said. “But I do want to talk about the things that are important.”

Mauney, who deployed once to Afghanistan and once to Iraq, thanked his parents for instilling in him character, work ethic, and integrity. He also thanked his wife, Sarah, for holding the household together during his military service.

“Family is what makes this organization,” he said. “It’s why we do what we do in uniform and for the Soldier next to us. Family is what really drives everything. Soldiers can’t do their jobs if they are worried about family at home.”

Mauney said he probably helped his Soldiers more than what was justified but in the long run it’s about the people and the tasks will get done.

“I’ve learned from a lot of great noncommissioned officers and officers in my career,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve been able to be an example for the next crop of leaders because as leaders that’s what we should do. It has been an honor to serve the state and our nation. Twenty-eight years is longer than I thought I would be here but I’d do it all over again.”

Mauney was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony.