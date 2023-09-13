Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT [Image 6 of 6]

    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT

    BRUNEI

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    KIARONG, Brunei (SEP 11, 2023) – Participants assemble a shoe rack during a community relations event at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2023 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep. 11. CARAT Brunei is the premier bilateral exercise held annually between the United States and Royal Brunei forces. The exercise focuses on improving interoperability to address shared maritime challenges and advance security in the region. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:55
    Photo ID: 8021632
    VIRIN: 230911-N-UW931-6462
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT
    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT
    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT
    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT
    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT
    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7TH FLEET
    COMREL
    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2023
    CTF 75.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT