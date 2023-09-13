KIARONG, Brunei (SEP 11, 2023) – Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Task Force 75.1 assemble a shoe rack during a community relations event at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2023 in Brunei, Sep. 11. CARAT Brunei is the premier bilateral exercise held annually between the United States and Royal Brunei forces. The exercise focuses on improving interoperability to address shared maritime challenges and advance security in the region. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:55 Photo ID: 8021608 VIRIN: 230911-N-UW931-6475 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.33 MB Location: BN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.