    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT [Image 5 of 6]

    CARAT 2023 COMMUNITY RELATIONS EVENT

    BRUNEI

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    KIARONG, Brunei (SEP 11, 2023) – Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Task Force 75.1 assemble a shoe rack during a community relations event at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2023 in Brunei, Sep. 11. CARAT Brunei is the premier bilateral exercise held annually between the United States and Royal Brunei forces. The exercise focuses on improving interoperability to address shared maritime challenges and advance security in the region. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

