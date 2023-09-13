Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and allied partners from various countries prepare a combined arms rehearsal for the final combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.



#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 8021433 VIRIN: 230907-A-NF551-6654 Resolution: 2160x1440 Size: 1.75 MB Location: ID Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.