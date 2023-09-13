Super Garuda Shield 23 | Combined Arms Rehearsal

Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and allied partners from various countries prepare a combined arms rehearsal for the final combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.
#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!
