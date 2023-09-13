Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 2 of 13]

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | Combined Arms Rehearsal

    INDONESIA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and allied partners from various countries prepare a combined arms rehearsal for the final combined arms live fire exercise for #SuperGarudaShield2023.

    #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific!

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

