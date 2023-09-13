Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood community remembers 9/11 [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Leonard Wood community remembers 9/11

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood community members gather Monday for a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza. (Photo Credit: Photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 8020476
    VIRIN: 230911-O-HA136-9162
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
