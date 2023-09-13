Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood dedicates Warrior Restaurant to Medal of Honor recipient

    Fort Leonard Wood dedicates Warrior Restaurant to Medal of Honor recipient

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    During the Warrior Restaurant dedication ceremony for Bldg. 6111 Monday, Katie Celiz and Col. Joseph Goetz, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, unveil a granite monument. The building is renamed for Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz — a combat engineer killed in 2018, while serving in Afghanistan. (Photo Credit: Photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood dedicates Warrior Restaurant to Medal of Honor recipient [Image 5 of 5], by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood

