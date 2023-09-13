Fort Leonard Wood dedicates Warrior Restaurant to Medal of Honor recipient

During the Warrior Restaurant dedication ceremony for Bldg. 6111 Monday, Katie Celiz and Col. Joseph Goetz, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, unveil a granite monument. The building is renamed for Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz — a combat engineer killed in 2018, while serving in Afghanistan. (Photo Credit: Photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8020470
|VIRIN:
|230911-O-HA136-6945
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
