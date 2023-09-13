Fort Leonard Wood community remembers 9/11

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — As Fort Leonard Wood community members gathered around an American flag at half-staff Monday on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, the sun was shining brightly — but just before the Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony began, the sun tucked away behind some clouds, leaving only an overcast of dull gray light on the plaza for the remainder of the observance.



Lt. Col. Kevin Niehoff, Fort Leonard Wood Garrison chaplain, started the ceremony by announcing a timeline of historic events from Sept. 11, 2001.



“This is a solemn day of remembrance, not only in memory of those lost that day but also for those here who served in response to that day,” Niehoff said.



“As you look around the installation you see many service members who are wearing combat patches, most of whom wear them due to deployments directly from the events of that day. Only 22 years ago, those of us who were alive that day will never forget where they were when the news came of the events in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. The collapse of the towers of the World Trade Center, the loss of fellow service members and civilians in the Pentagon as well as the passengers of all four aircraft,” Niehoff said.



He said Fort Leonard Wood has a unique obligation to make sure new Soldiers understand the significance of what happened that day, because most of the Soldiers being trained here, “were born after 9/11 and our officer corps is now being filled with second lieutenants who were born after the events of those days. It is significant that we never forget the sacrifice and courage of those involved in that day and remember them as well as others lost in our global war on terror.”



Several installation chaplains took turns sighting scripture and praying for the lives lost and hope for the future.



“We come before you today with hearts filled with reverence and humility, seeking your divine protection for our nation. As we remember the tragic events of 9/11, we ask for your guidance and strength to lead us through challenging times and protect us from harm,” said Capt. LitRita Kinney, 787th Military Police Battalion chaplain.



Following the ceremony, still under the gray shadow of clouds, the solemn crowd quietly dispersed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:19 Story ID: 453341 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD , MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood community remembers 9/11, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.