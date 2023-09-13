11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility 07

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – The Soldiers, Family and friends of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans) bid a poignant farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Marlene Harshman (right) and welcomed CSM Keyna Smith (left) in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lieutenant Colonel Luis (Lou) Etienne, Jr., the battalion commander, at the Nelson Fitness Center, September 13.
The first change of responsibility ceremony for the 11th Cyber Battalion
