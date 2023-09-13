11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility 07

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – The Soldiers, Family and friends of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans) bid a poignant farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Marlene Harshman (right) and welcomed CSM Keyna Smith (left) in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lieutenant Colonel Luis (Lou) Etienne, Jr., the battalion commander, at the Nelson Fitness Center, September 13.

