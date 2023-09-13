Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility 07 [Image 7 of 9]

    11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility 07

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – The Soldiers, Family and friends of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans) bid a poignant farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Marlene Harshman (right) and welcomed CSM Keyna Smith (left) in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lieutenant Colonel Luis (Lou) Etienne, Jr., the battalion commander, at the Nelson Fitness Center, September 13.

