11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility 03

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Master Sgt. Adam Brege (right), 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans), passes the battalion colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Marlene Harshman, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader and “custodian of the colors”, during her change of responsibility ceremony at the Nelson Fitness Center, September 13.

