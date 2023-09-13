The first change of responsibility ceremony for the 11th Cyber Battalion

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – The Soldiers, Family and friends of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans) bid a poignant farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Marlene Harshman and welcomed CSM Keyna Smith in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Luis (Lou) Etienne, Jr., the battalion commander, at the Nelson Fitness Center, September 13.



The 11th Cyber Battalion (CYB) is the first and only expeditionary Cyber Electromagnetic Activity (CEMA) battalion of its kind in the United States Army. Officially activated on October 16, 2022, the 11th CYB can deliver a range of non-lethal, non-kinetic effects—including offensive cyberspace operation (OCO) and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.



“To be what the Army needs the 11th Cyber Battalion to be, the battalion itself had to transform over the last three years,” said LTC Etienne. “A lot of times, when an organization experiences success like the mighty 11th has, that success is publicly attributed to the commander. I am here to tell you that there is no doubt in my mind that the success of the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion (redesignated as the) 11th Cyber Battalion are due in large part to the Soldier care, expertise, and leadership of CSM Harshman.”



CSM Harshman had been with the organization since the unit was first formed as an Army pilot program – known as the Cyber and Electromagnetic Activity (CEMA) Support to Corps and Below (CSCB) pilot* – under the operational control of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and, initially, composed of Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), and other Information Advantage Army formations.



“I could sit here for hours and talk to you about the abundance of characteristics that make CSM Harshman a phenomenal NCO, leader, and motivator of troopers; but if I did that, she would be upset at me afterwards,” added Etienne. “The first thing she would say to me was that it is not about her, it is about the Soldiers. It is about people. A lot of folk talk about caring for others. Marlene Harshman lives Soldier and Family care. It is part of who she is. Further, the NCOs and leaders in the formation felt this care and it became contagious.”



In the beginning of her remarks, CSM Harshman talked about the battalion’s many wins over the last three years, including: deploying their first expeditionary CEMA team (ECT); best warrior competition winner representing ARCYBER at the Army-level; and how the Soldiers and leaders came together to stand up three more ECTs. However, the rest of her remarks were focused on naming and thanking the Soldiers that have served or continue to serve in the 11th Cyber Battalion; and her Family.



“Time and time again, the Soldiers of the battalion amaze me. Every time I turned around, our unit was doing something to take care of each other or trying something new,” said CSM Harshman. “Their ideas and innovation are what is going to build the expeditionary cyber force for the Army and I could not be more proud of the camaraderie, the leaders, the building of teams, and the care for each other.”



After 23 years of selfless service, CSM Harshman, will “start the next chapter and work towards retirement.” Her leadership, compassion, consummate professionalism, expertise, and experience will be sorely missed.



Although a poignant farewell, the Leviathans welcome CSM Keyna Smith, who joins the battalion with experience as a CEMA warrior working EW in organizations at echelon Theater Army and below.



“General McConville, the former Chief of Staff of the Army, always said, “Winning Matters.” 11th Cyber Battalion wins in competition and enables lethality in crisis and conflict,” said Etienne. “That is what we do. We are ready to fight tonight because of the Herculean efforts by CSM Harshman. We will continue to win tomorrow because of the leadership CSM Smith will provide to this formation.”



“Global Reach, Global Impact!”



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”



Currently, the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans) has three companies, over three hundred assigned Soldiers – representing more than 25 military occupational specialties (MOS) – and four established ECTs with a fifth being created by the end of September 30, 2023. By September 2027, the 11th CYB is projected to have a total 12 ECTs, each capable of providing OCO, EW, and information advantage functions and capabilities.



