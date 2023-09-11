Madison, FL, Sept 12, 2023 - A sign hangs on the downtown bank building thanking those who help the city after Hurricane Idalia hit the area in late August. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8019951
|VIRIN:
|230912-O-SZ823-1671
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tank You Sign from Madison [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
