Madison, FL-Sept 12, 2023 - Several weeks after Hurricane Idalia came through the area debris is still lining the street waiting to be picked up. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8019948
|VIRIN:
|230912-O-SZ823-1423
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Debris in Madison, FL [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
