Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris in Madison, FL [Image 3 of 5]

    Debris in Madison, FL

    MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Madison, FL-Sept 12, 2023 - Several weeks after Hurricane Idalia came through the area debris is still lining the street waiting to be picked up. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 8019950
    VIRIN: 230912-O-SZ823-5760
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: MADISON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris in Madison, FL [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Debris in Madison, FL
    Debris in Madison, FL
    Debris in Madison, FL
    Tank You Sign from Madison
    Tank You Sign from Madison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Debris
    Madison
    DR-4734 FL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT