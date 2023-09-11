Opposition forces roll into a training village at Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Cameron Hershberger, a public affairs mass communication specialist for the 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, captures video at a training village during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023