Opposition forces roll into a training village at Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Takacs, an armored vehicle platoon sergeant from 1st Battalion of the 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposition forces, climbs back into his M113-OSV Main Battle Tank after being “killed in action” during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. U.S. and multinational soldiers play the role of enemy forces during the exercise to provide integrated, total force training for combat readiness.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

