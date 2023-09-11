Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opposition forces roll into a training village at Saber Junction 23 [Image 21 of 22]

    Opposition forces roll into a training village at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion of the 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposition forces, remain in place after being “killed in action” in their M113-OSV Main Battle Tank during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. U.S. and multinational soldiers play the role of enemy forces during the exercise to provide integrated, total force training for combat readiness.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:47
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    This work, Opposition forces roll into a training village at Saber Junction 23 [Image 22 of 22], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPFOR
    1-4
    M113
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

