    514th Civil Engineer Squadron 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 4 of 4]

    514th Civil Engineer Squadron 9/11 Memorial Run

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Leonard F. Warner, 514th Air Mobility Wing command chief, speaks to airmen with the 514th Civil Engineer Squadron, 514th AMW, after a 9/11 memorial run at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 10, 2023. The 514th CE conduct the memorial run every year in to honor and remember all those who were affected by the terror attacks 22 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:25
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US 
