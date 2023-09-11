Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th Civil Engineer Squadron 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 1 of 4]

    514th Civil Engineer Squadron 9/11 Memorial Run

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana M. Walton, 514th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency service chief, 514th Air Mobility Wing, speaks to airmen with the 514th CE, 514th AMW, before a 9/11 memorial run at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 10, 2023. The 514th CE conduct the memorial run every year in to honor and remember all those who were affected by the terror attacks 22 years ago.

    This work, 514th Civil Engineer Squadron 9/11 Memorial Run [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    AF
    JBMDL
    514 AMW

