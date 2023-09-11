Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 11]

    4-319th AFAR Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Neil Stark, speaks to the audience during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sep. 13, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:24
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
