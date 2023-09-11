4-319th AFAR Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew J. Gallagher, front right, the outgoing senior enlisted leader for 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade hands the unit colors to Lt. Col. Neil Stark, commander of 4-319th AFAR during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sep. 13, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

