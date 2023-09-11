4-319th AFAR Change of Responsibility

From left to right, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew J. Gallagher, the outgoing command sergeant major of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Neil Stark, commander of 4-319th AFAR and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan H. Valentine, incoming command sergeant major of 4-319th AFAR march during the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sep. 13, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

