USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a sea-and-anchor detail at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
