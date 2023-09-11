USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2023) – Seaman Marcash Johnson, from Chicago, uses a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while the ship steams near Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

