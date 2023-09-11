Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Yokosuka

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) stand watch on the bridge while the ship steams near Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

