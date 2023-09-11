230908-N-IL330-1070 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Deante Buchannan, from San Diego, cleans a bulkhead aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 22:44
|Photo ID:
|8019060
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-IL330-1070
|Resolution:
|5907x3938
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
