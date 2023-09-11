Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230908-N-IL330-1070 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Deante Buchannan, from San Diego, cleans a bulkhead aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 22:44
    Photo ID: 8019060
    VIRIN: 230908-N-IL330-1070
    Resolution: 5907x3938
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weigh-Ins
    Weigh-Ins
    Maintenance
    Weigh-Ins
    Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT