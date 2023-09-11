230908-N-IL330-1024 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gabriel Garibay, From San Diego, measures the height of Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanic) 3rd Class Justin Anitiete, from Lodi, New Jersey, during the annual body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023, by PO3 Austyn Riley