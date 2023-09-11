Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weigh-Ins [Image 2 of 5]

    Weigh-Ins

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230908-N-IL330-1028 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 8, 2023) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanic) 3rd Class Justin Anitiete, from Lodi, New Jersey, stands on a scale while his official weight is recorded during the annual body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHAs 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

