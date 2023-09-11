U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, takes a picture with the Ace of Base winners from Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, September 8, 2023. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a relay race using an MK 76 dummies as the baton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8018978
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-JN598-1040
|Resolution:
|5493x3662
|Size:
|12.94 MB
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again! [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT