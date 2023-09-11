Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again! [Image 6 of 6]

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, takes a picture with the Ace of Base winners from Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, September 8, 2023. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a relay race using an MK 76 dummies as the baton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 8018978
    VIRIN: 230908-M-JN598-1040
    Resolution: 5493x3662
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again! [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS IWAKUNI
    VMFA-115
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    VMFA-121

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT