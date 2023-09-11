MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!

U.S. Marines prepare for a relay race at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, September 8, 2023. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 and open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a relay race using an MK 76 dummies as the baton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
