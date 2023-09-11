Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again! [Image 4 of 6]

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines pass the baton during a relay race at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, September 8, 2023. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 and open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a relay race using a MK 76 dummies as the baton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 21:47
    Photo ID: 8018971
    VIRIN: 230908-M-JN598-1027
    Resolution: 4102x2735
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again! [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!
    MWSS-171 Wins Ace of Base Again!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS IWAKUNI
    VMFA-115
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    VMFA-121

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT