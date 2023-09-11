The B-21 Raider is designed with an open systems architecture, enabling rapid insertion of mature technologies and allowing the aircraft to be effective as threats evolve. The bomber was designed up front for supportability and maintainability-based upon decades of lessons learned and best practices from prior aircraft programs-to improve long-term affordability and outcomes in operations and sustainment. The B-21 first flight is anticipated to take place in calendar year 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8018270 VIRIN: 230731-F-ZT339-1002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 46 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.