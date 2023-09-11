The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the bomber fleet and will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers as sufficient numbers of B-21s are available. The state-of-the-art bomber will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and protect the United States, allies, and partners. The B-21 first flight is anticipated to take place in calendar year 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8018268
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-ZT339-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
