    Military Sealift Command Change of Command Loop Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Sealift Command Change of Command Loop Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Brian Suriani 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    230908-N-CX372-3943, Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Dean Viane, Flag Aide, Military Sealift Command, places an aiguillette on Lt. Robert P. Ellison as he assumes the title of MSC's Flag Aide during a ‘looping’ ceremony. The ceremony took place aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held aboard the ship on Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/Released)

    This work, Military Sealift Command Change of Command Loop Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Suriani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

