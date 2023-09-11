Military Sealift Command Change of Command Loop Ceremony

230908-N-CX372-3943, Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Dean Viane, Flag Aide, Military Sealift Command, places an aiguillette on Lt. Robert P. Ellison as he assumes the title of MSC's Flag Aide during a ‘looping’ ceremony. The ceremony took place aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held aboard the ship on Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/Released)

