Military Sealift Command Loop Ceremony

230908-N-CX372-3918, Norfolk, VA (Sept. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander of U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC) explains the tradition of the Navy ‘looping ceremony’. Lt. Robert P. Ellison assumes the title of MSC's Flag Aide during the ceremony. The looping ceremony took place aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held aboard the ship on Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/Released)

