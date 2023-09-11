Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth [Image 2 of 2]

    One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    Army Public Affairs Center

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell takes a "selfie" on his first day at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. Brown-Bell is serving as the first Public Affairs noncommissioned officer selected for a communications fellowship in the Training with Industry program at Disneyland. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary Oct. 16, 2023. He will complete the program summer 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell)

