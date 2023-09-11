One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell takes a "selfie" on his first day at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. Brown-Bell is serving as the first Public Affairs noncommissioned officer selected for a communications fellowship in the Training with Industry program at Disneyland. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary Oct. 16, 2023. He will complete the program summer 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US