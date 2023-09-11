One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell takes a "selfie" after receiving his first official pair of Mickey Mouse ears during the Disney Traditions course at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif. Brown-Bell is serving as the first Public Affairs noncommissioned officer selected for a communications fellowship in the Training with Industry program at Disneyland. He will complete the program summer 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US