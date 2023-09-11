One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth

ANAHEIM, Calif. – My experience with the U.S. Army’s Training with Industry program has already been a whirlwind. I received an email from my proponent at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland in January 2023 identifying me as a viable candidate for the program, and by late July 2023, the movers had packed my house and I was on my way to Anaheim, California as the first Public Affairs NCO to participate at Disneyland Resort.



Notably, Disneyland has maintained a solid relationship with the Army’s TWI program through the Army Band’s selection of an NCO to complete a fellowship with the Live Entertainment division at the park. However, this is the first time that a Public Affairs NCO has been given the opportunity to stroll down Main Street U.S.A. at the Happiest Place on Earth. Wearing the iconic nametag seen on Disney Parks employees, or Cast Members, as all Disney workers are referred globally, is a heady opportunity and a real dream come true.



I have presently been in this position for about a month, so I thought I would take the time to identify what I have seen work well, what needs some work, and, honestly, advice for myself and future TWI participants to keep us grounded. This program is incredible, but it can lend to a “fish out of water” situation rather quickly.



The first thing I would say to myself, and anyone interested in the program or recently selected, is to BREATHE. If you are anything like me, and consider yourself a Type A personality, pieces will move swiftly but, as the adage suggests, not swift enough at the same time. There will be much “hurry up and wait” and you MUST embrace that. Worrying about the timeliness of your orders being cut, movers arriving for pack and pickup or at your new home for drop-off of your household goods, your spouse finding a job willing to hire him/her for only a year, when your PCS voucher will show up in your bank account (I have just received mine over a month after submission), will only serve to drive you nuts.



This program is such a wonderful opportunity. One that only two dozen or so NCOs get to experience every year. In an Army of 300,000 or so Soldiers, that’s less than a billionth of a percent. You are so lucky and so very special, so embrace that moment. It will fly by before you know it; for me, one month down and I am already finding myself worrying about finding housing at my next assignment, reaching out to contacts at that unit to get the ball rolling, and deciding what household items I can trash or donate before the movers arrive again in just ten short months. I remind myself daily to stop that thinking and revel in the break I get from Army life, even if only for a year. Before I know it, it will be over.



With this advice further comes the need to completely re-program your way of thinking: the Army is, at its core, a business just like any other. However, the private sector corporate world is a completely different beast-you do not have to always show up to every meeting 15 minutes early. You will be waiting for 15 minutes for nothing. You are given some more freedom, depending on the specific section in which you are working, with deadlines and content creation. You will be expected to work from home when possible, and regularly told to go home before 5 PM.



Take this opportunity to spend real quality time with your spouse and children and pets. Make friends and explore the area around your TWI location. For me, California is a massive state chock full of cultural experiences and natural beauty that I have only experienced in brief as a tourist over 20 years ago. Slowing down to take it all in has been a true challenge for me thus far.



Secondly, it is okay, and encouraged for this program, to be the fly on the wall, not the center of attention. Make no mistake, especially at Disneyland, personality is welcomed and appreciated. However, the system they have in place is meant for you to observe, glean best practices, share observations for possible improvements, and go back to the Army in a year. You do not truly work for your corporation, so do not try to make it all about you.



This has been the hardest part for me so far, truly. I love to jump headfirst into projects and begin sharing experiences I have had that contributed to my toolkit of tips and tricks. Personally, I have already seen that Disneyland, an infant of 68 years old compared to the Army’s 248, has a great system in place. There is not an urgent need to come in and “clean house”; I am here to observe what is done well and figure out how it can be incorporated into Army culture, values, daily operations, etc. I am not here to tell them how great I or the Army is and how they should be more like us.



Let’s be honest, if every company were exactly like the Army, America would not need the Army.



Thirdly, I am constantly reminding myself that it is okay to say “No” to projects, meetings, assignments, etc. My number one job here is not to fully ingratiate into the team and behave as if I am a paid Disneyland communications manager. I am still an employee of the U.S. Army and, even if the storytelling opportunity excites me more than any other ever has, I must be willing to share the spotlight and allow this generation of communicators the chance to prove themselves at their actual job. This is an extension of my second point: I am not the star, and this is not my show.



Perhaps the most difficult realization I have had so far is my final point: my love for the Disney brand initially distracted me from putting my entire all into the job at hand. Daily this is something with which I continue to struggle. I have been a massive fan of Disney since childhood: my first memory is visiting Disneyland at four years old. The first move I remember seeing was "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and I grew up in the "Modern Renaissance" era of Disney animation. "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty and the Beast", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", etc. were some of my favorite films, and continue to bring me joy today as a 35-year-old man.



But partnering with Disneyland is not solely about experiencing Disneyland. Passion for the brand is important because it truly drives my work to be the best it possibly can be, in order to shine a light on how awesome this company is for people of all ages worldwide. Just like in the Army, if we are not passionate about the company for which we work, our input into that company will show. If we are not committed to the brand, we cannot express how great it is.



That’s not to say there aren’t perks: my office overlooks Disneyland Park and the fireworks are set off a few yards from my mentor’s office window. If I so chose, I could watch them without ever setting foot on the park. There has been maybe one or two days that I have not had the chance to walk Disneyland Park. I have ridden several attractions and met several characters. All without the Disney employee perks (that’s right future applicants, you work for the Army so Disneyland considers you a contractor-no free park admission or discounts for you. If that’s all you’re applying for, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons anyway, and they will see through it!).



So far, that is what I have gathered. Make no mistake, I continue to keep a running log of great ideas and practices that my idealistic heart hopes to bring back to the Army with which to make sweeping change. I have seen ways that the Army perhaps is more efficient. But right now, I am just going to take my first piece of advice and breathe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:51 Story ID: 453244 Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Month Down, Eleven to Go: Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.