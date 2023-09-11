Members of the Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team deployed to Oregon in 2022 after the Almeda wildfire as part of a technical monitoring mission. Rick Weixelbaum, national emergency preparedness program manager and natural disaster program manager at the Kansas City District, stands in front of trees that were removed in the aftermath of the wildfire.
Ready, willing and able: Kansas City District's Debris Planning and Response Team ready to respond when disaster strikes
