Members of the Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team deployed to Boulder, Colorado, in 2022 after a wildfire as part of a technical monitoring mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8018055
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-A1408-1765
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, willing and able: Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team ready to respond when disaster strikes [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready, willing and able: Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team ready to respond when disaster strikes
