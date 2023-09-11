Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 8018055 VIRIN: 230912-A-A1408-1765 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.3 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ready, willing and able: Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team ready to respond when disaster strikes [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.