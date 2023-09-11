Members of the Kansas City District’s Debris Planning and Response Team deployed to Boulder, Colorado, in 2022 after a wildfire as part of a technical monitoring mission. The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator came to the site to check on the debris removal progress and meet with the team.
Ready, willing and able: Kansas City District's Debris Planning and Response Team ready to respond when disaster strikes
