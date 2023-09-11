Spc. Gerald Blakley, a U.S. Army veteran and Team U.S. athlete, and Lt. Col Tony Smith, USSOCOM and Team U.S. athlete, compete in the wheelchair basketball prelims against Georgia in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 12, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 06:00 Photo ID: 8017377 VIRIN: 230912-O-XX948-1964 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 19.56 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Basketball Prelims [Image 8 of 8], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.