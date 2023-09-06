Team U.S. Invictus Games | Rowing

Capt. Patrick Nugent, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Team U.S. athlete, competes in the rowing competition in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 12, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

