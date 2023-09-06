Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Rowing [Image 4 of 8]

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Rowing

    GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Capt. Patrick Nugent, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Team U.S. athlete, competes in the rowing competition in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 12, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 06:00
    Photo ID: 8017381
    VIRIN: 230912-O-XX948-2214
    Resolution: 4436x6651
    Size: 23.33 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Rowing [Image 8 of 8], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

