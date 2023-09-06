U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Whitney Freeman is the Executive Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward, docked at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California. Freeman shared her personal story on Women’s Equality Day and says she is proud to be serving in leadership and in the Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023
Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US
Lt. j.g. Whitney Freeman's Journey: A Beacon of Resilience and Commitment in the U.S. Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Richard Uranga