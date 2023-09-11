Lieutenant Junior Grade Whitney Freeman's Journey: A Beacon of Resilience and Commitment in the U.S. Coast Guard

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Whitney Freeman is the Executive Officer of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Whitney Freeman is the Executive Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward, docked at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California. Freeman shared her personal story on Women’s Equality Day and says she is proud to be serving in leadership and in the Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga) see less | View Image Page

In the vast expanse of the U.S. Coast Guard, Lt. j.g. Whitney Freeman's journey is a beacon of resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment. "I was looking for some direction in life," Freeman begins, reflecting on her decision to join the Coast Guard. Seeking structure and an escape from the familiar confines of her hometown, she found herself drawn to the challenges and opportunities the service presented.

Freeman's time in the Coast Guard has been a transformative experience, reshaping her understanding of teamwork and leadership. "Serving has taught me that despite any circumstances, it all comes down to the people we surround ourselves with," she shares. For Freeman, leadership transcends personal ambition. "Leadership is not self-serving... It's about how you touch the lives of those around you and those that depend on you."

Every training and experience in the Coast Guard has left an indelible mark on Freeman. From the intense rigors of boot camp and officer candidate school to seemingly simple tasks like volunteering at a school, each moment has been impactful. "I’ve never gone anywhere on behalf of the CG and not met someone with an amazing story, or made someone smile, or taught/learned something," she says, emphasizing the profound connections she's made during her service.

The skills and lessons she's acquired benefit her daily. "I wouldn’t be who I am, or have anything I’m proud of without the CG," Freeman states, expressing gratitude for the present and optimism for the future.

Her journey hasn't been without challenges, but Freeman's tenacity shines through. "Being in the CG is not easy," she admits, acknowledging the battles she's faced. Yet, she's been buoyed by the support of incredible colleagues who've instilled confidence in her. "The CG has so many resources and so many creative ways to achieve. You have to be equally resourceful and creative enough to take full advantage of what it has to offer."

Freeman's advice to others is to embrace challenges and step out of their comfort zones. "If your first reaction is to shy away from it, that’s the thing you should do," she advises, emphasizing the rewards of pushing oneself.

The camaraderie within her unit is something Freeman cherishes deeply. "My crew is literally amazing," she says with palpable warmth. The bonds formed with her crew have dispelled her initial fears about taking on a command position. "We support each other, look out for each other... We may not have chosen each other, but I wouldn’t trade them for anything."

Teamwork is the lifeblood of any mission, and Freeman underscores its importance with a poignant example. "In the event that something happens at sea, all you have is the person next to you," she says, emphasizing the trust and reliance on each crew member's training.

Reflecting on Women's Equality Day, Freeman acknowledges the strides the Coast Guard has made. "I chose the Coast Guard because it was the most 'women-friendly,'" she notes. She sees the day as a tribute to those who paved the way for equality and a reminder to continue the work. Freeman has also been an active participant in Women’s Leadership Conferences, lauding the Coast Guard's efforts in fostering networking and mutual support.

In the turbulent seas of life, Lt. j.g. Whitney Freeman's journey stands as a testament to resilience, growth, and the power of community.