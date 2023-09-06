Ceremony attendees watch a video that recounted and reflected on the events of 2001 during a remembrance ceremony for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 03:08
|Photo ID:
|8017260
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-HP857-1934
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|617.36 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22 years after attacks, Patriot Day ceremony on Camp Zama honors those who died on 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22 years after attacks, Patriot Day ceremony on Camp Zama honors those who died on 9/11
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT