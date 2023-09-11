22 years after attacks, Patriot Day ceremony on Camp Zama honors those who died on 9/11

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Shinji Kajita, Kanto District Fire Chief, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Shinji Kajita, Kanto District Fire Chief, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, rings a bell to honor those who died in the attacks in 2001 at a remembrance ceremony for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the community here gathered to honor the memories of those who died in the attacks and pay tribute to the service members who sacrificed their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.



The Soldiers, civilians, local-national employees and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in attendance at Kizuna Hall were first shown a video that recounted and reflected on the events of 2001. Then three Soldiers and one emergency responder from Camp Zama recited narratives recounting the events of that day in chronological order, each followed by the ringing of a bell to honor those who died.



The ceremony was meant to provide a fitting remembrance of the sacrifice that happened on Sept. 11, said Col. Marcus Hunter, commander of USAG Japan, who gave remarks.



“Today’s ceremony was important because it’s through remembrances and memorials such as this that we teach the next generation the significance of those events and the significance of the sacrifice of those who came before them,” Hunter said.



“It’s emblematic of the true resiliency and strength of the American spirit that even though we go through difficult times and tragedies, we always grow stronger and grow together as a nation and as a people,” he added.