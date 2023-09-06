Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22 years after attacks, Patriot Day ceremony on Camp Zama honors those who died on 9/11 [Image 1 of 2]

    22 years after attacks, Patriot Day ceremony on Camp Zama honors those who died on 9/11

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Shinji Kajita, Kanto District Fire Chief, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, rings a bell to honor those who died in the attacks in 2001 at a remembrance ceremony for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
